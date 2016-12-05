NW Vietnamese News

City of Seattle prepares for potential winter storm

SEATTLE – On December 5, 2016, Mayor Ed Murray activated the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) ahead of a predicted snowstorm that could impact the Seattle area this evening and tomorrow morning. The EOC will manage the City’s response to impacts stemming from the storm.

The EOC will begin operations at 5 p.m. December 5, 2016 and will remain open as dictated by weather. The Joint Information Center (JIC) will also open and coordinate city-wide public communications pertaining to weather impacts.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting potential lowland snow in the Puget Sound area this evening and potentially into morning of December 6, 2016 . National Weather Service is tracking another storm that could potentially reach the Seattle area Thursday 12-8-2016.

In anticipation of cold temperatures, the Seattle Human Services Department has opened the emergency co-ed adult shelter at the Seattle Center Pavilion (305 Harrison St.) through Thursday, December 8th. This shelter will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and has room for 100 people. King County has also expanded capacity for 50 additional men at the King County Administration Building shelter (500 4th Avenue) through Tuesday, December 6th. Both shelters are operated by the Salvation Army.

In the event of snow and/or ice, City emergency planners urge residents to prepare their homes for cold weather, build emergency supply kits for homes and vehicles, and drive only when necessary. For more information on how to prepare for winter weather, please visit Take Winter By Storm. For up-to-date information pertaining to impacts in the City of Seattle please sign up for AlertSeattle at Alert.Seattle.gov

The JIC will serve as the main point-of-contact for media inquiries during the EOC activation. A media advisory from the JIC will be sent out with contact information and relevant public safety updates as the evening unfolds.