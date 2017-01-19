NW Vietnamese News

Saturday’s Women’s March to affect travel and parking in Little Saigon and Chinatown International District

January 19
12:41 2017
Saturday’s Women’s March to affect travel and parking in Little Saigon and Chinatown International District

 

A large rally called the “Women’s March” is happening in Little Saigon and Chinatown International District thisSaturday, January 21. Because as many as 50,000 people are expected to participate, it will be difficult to visit Little Saigon and Chinatown International District between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Restaurants and stores will remain open for business and be accessible to pedestrians, but S. Jackson Street will be closed to all car traffic during this time. It is recommended that you shop in Little Saigon and Chinatown-International District later in the afternoon on Saturday or anytime on Sunday.

 

The businesses in Little Saigon and Chinatown International District thank you for your flexibility and apologize for this unavoidable inconvenience.

(Source: SEATTLE DEPARTMENT OF NEIGHBORHOODS)

