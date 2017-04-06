NW Vietnamese News

Apply to be SVP’s Next Brainerd Fellow: Date line 4-21-2017

April 06
18:19 2017
Apply to be SVP’s Next Brainerd Fellow

Do you want to learn more about the nonprofit landscape and systems change while building a network of friends with the same kind of passion for social impact? Have you always wanted to dig into capacity building and collective action for organizations working right here in King County? Check out this opportunity to become a fellow at Social Venture Partners.

The two-year Brainerd Fellowship is awarded to individuals with a spirit for social change and a unique perspective to add to the dialogue on solving our community’s most challenging problems.

Fellows have the opportunity to serve on any of our grant committees, where they can learn about early childhood development, k-12 education or the environment, evaluate grant proposals and assist in funding decisions. They have the chance to build relationships and volunteer their professional skills with the nonprofits we support. Plus, Brainerd Fellows can also participate in as many SVP programs, educational workshops and engagements as they wish.

If you would like to apply, please download the guidelines and email your application to julietl@svpseattle.org by 5 p.m. Friday, April 21.

