s to attend South Seattle Community College, according to his Father Sunny Le.

Public forum for Tommy Le, a South Seattle high schooler killed by police, to be held Wednesday, July 19th.Tommy, a twenty-year-old high school senior, was shot on June 13th, 2017 by King County deputies responding to a disturbance in the Burien neighborhood south of Seattle. He was hours away from graduating through the Career Link High School Completion Program, having picked up his cap and gown earlier that afternoon.Known by his classmates and teachers as a “goofy” and “bubbly” kid, Tommy had come a long way from when he first entered the alternative high school after dropping out of Evergreen High School. Having earned enough credits to graduate on a final exam the morning of his death, Tommy had planAs the community continues to mourn this loss and search for answers, Tommy Le’s family, along with officials from King County, will be hosting a public forum to discuss police intervention in this case.Date: Wednesday, July 19th, 2017Time: 5:30pm – 7:30pmLocation: Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS)3639 Martin Luther King Jr Way S, Seattle, WA 98144

The forum will begin with statements from members of the Le family, after which the floor will be opened to community members for questions, with priority given to Vietnamese American youth.

In attendance from King County will be Councilmembers Joe McDermott, Dave Upthegrove, Larry Gossett, Executive Dow Constantine, Sheriff John Urquhart, State Representatives Mia Gregerson, Bob Hasegawa, Michael Itti and Dr Tam Q Dinh from the Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs, the Law Enforcement Oversight Director Deborah Jacobsice, lawyer Campiche Arnold, Linda Tran, Jeffry Vũ (Tết In Seattle), master Linh Thai (VoViNam) and YenVy Pham- The Friends of Little SaiGon ./.