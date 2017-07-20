NW Vietnamese News

A crowd of over 150 people packed into the Asian Counseling and Referral Services (ACRS) gymnasium (on Wednesday night July-19-2017). More gathered near the door and another group watched what was happening via the online live feed from an adjacent classroom.

In the front row, the family of Tommy Le sat with their legal team.

Directly across, sitting side by side, Sheriff Urquhart and 7 other county and state officials faced the family. Also facing the family was a large poster of Tommy’s portrait showing a jovial boyish face smiling brightly at the camera. The mood in the room was somber, melancholic, and agitated.