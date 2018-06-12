Large scale protests over the weekend have forced the government into retreat, obliging it to postpone plans for the establishment of new economic zones.

Government leaders appealed for calm, appearing shocked by the extent of public anger and the scale of the sometimes violent demonstrations that hit cities across the country.

Video footage showed stone throwing youths driving back riot police in the southern province of Binh Thuan where government buildings were also attacked. Footage of plainclothes police violently dragging away protesters in Ho Chi Minh City and elsewhere were also widely shared on social media.

The unrest was an alarming reminder to the Communist party of its acute vulnerability in the face of nationalist sentiment, easily aroused by any suspicion that it is selling out to Chinese interests.

The protests erupted because of fears that China will exploit the three new special economic zones being planned, particularly a proposal that foreign firms can take 99 year leases on the land. Many Vietnamese see them as potential bridgeheads for Chinese commercial and strategic expansion.

Galvanise protests

Demonstrators also came out to express other grievances, over local government land grabs, environmental pollution and fears about the introduction of a new cyber security law.

But the catalyst needed to galvanise protests on such a scale has always in recent years been the national question – the suspicion that the Vietnamese Communist party cannot be trusted to resist the encroachments of its comrades in Beijing.

The party leadership now sees the need to hold back, reconsider and refine its strategy.

The vote on the legislation for the new zones, which was to have been voted on this week, has been postponed until October.

Officials have indicated the plan for 99-year leases will be dropped.

The Chairwoman of the National Assembly, Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, even acknowledged that many people had been motivated by patriotism.

But they had been misinformed and manipulated by what she called “extreme elements”.

“The people didn’t correctly understand the nature of the matter and went extreme, and their love for the country has been taken advantage of. This has affected social safety and order,” she said.