NW Vietnamese News

Letters To Editor

1- Stand with Our Community: Volunteer and Vote



As a member of the Vietnamese American community, I am both excited and optimistic about the growing political voice we have here in Washington. As you may know, Washington was one of the first States to welcome Vietnam War refugees more than four decades ago. In coming to America, we hoped that we would forever escape injustice, discrimination and oppressive acts. But more recently, we have learned that we must continue to work toward standing up against inequalities in our community. Because of these reasons I have been volunteering with political campaigns; to better educate myself and to help make a difference we all want to see in our communities and I would encourage you to do the same. To make a difference we must understand the issues and the people leading the fight.

I recently attended a community event at Quan Dalat restaurant in White Center that was hosted by senior members of the Seattle Vietnamese-American refugee community and young Vietnamese attorneys representing the family of Tommy Le. Tommy Le was a 20-year old Burien resident fatally shot by King County Sheriff Deputies in June of 2017, on the day he was set to graduate high school. The young Vietnamese attorneys provided updates about the case and gathered support for Joe Nguyen, guest speaker and 34thDistrict candidate for State Senate. Mr. Nguyen helped organize the Seattle Asian-American community to bring attention to Tommy Le’s case, when mainstream media stopped doing so. For Joe Nguyen, Tommy Le’s death showed him that the members of marginalized communities will not be treated equally by other communities unless policies are changed that address historical oppression, discrimination and violence.

This and other events I’ve attended recently have left me inspired. I am inspired by these members and community leaders that have taken the opportunity to stand up for what’s right and make a voice for themselves and the communities they represent. I am impressed by their ability to connect and engage across different generations within the Vietnamese-American community.

Community leaders like Hoang Tran, Councilmember for the City of Federal Way, who is one of Washington’s first Vietnamese-American elected officials, are trailblazers in politics that we can look up to for motivation and support to make our issues heard. People like Uyen Nguyen of Seattle are creating opportunities for community members to become engaged and involved in politics. Uyen was one of the founding members of The Progressive Vietnamese-American Organization Policy Platform (PIVOT) and Emerge Washington, a campaign training program for Democratic women in Washington State. My-Linh Thai is another voice for our community who is actively pushing toward making our voices heard on a larger platform.

We must stand together as a community to make government listen to our voice. We can only do this by participating in politics and engaging ourselves in voting, campaigning and supporting our local leaders. I encourage you to step outside your comfort and learn something new about your community and help build a stronger voice for ourselves. Volunteer and vote for a candidate who will work for our community.





Best Regards, Ami Nguyen