NW Vietnamese News

16 contestants showcasing Cô Thùy Duyên’s áo dài thời trang

Miss Á Khôi I (1st runner up): Phương-Anh Dahlia Vũ called to advance to Top 10

16 contestants hugging and congratulating Lê Thuỷ Tiên for her winning title

Our 16 contestants backstage getting ready for the show with Hoa Khôi Moms (left and right), Emily Trúc Nguyễn and Cathy Đan Thư Nguyễn and choreographer (middle), Kathy Cam Võ.

Lê Thuỷ Tiên and Nguyễn Vivian doing the introduction dance