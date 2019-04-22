NW Vietnamese News

Lê Thủy Tiên: Hoa Khôi Liên Trường Đại Học Tiểu Bang Washington 2019

Back To Homepage
April 22
17:20 2019
Share it With Friends

16 ứng viên Hoa Khôi Washington

Photos source: Monique Le via VSAUW

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16 contestants showcasing Cô Thùy Duyên’s áo dài thời trang

 

 

 

 

Miss Á Khôi I

 

(1st runner up): Phương-Anh Dahlia Vũ called to advance to Top 10

16 contestants hugging and congratulating Lê Thuỷ Tiên for her winning title

Our 16 contestants backstage getting ready for the show with Hoa Khôi Moms (left and right), Emily Trúc Nguyễn and Cathy Đan Thư Nguyễn and choreographer (middle), Kathy Cam Võ.

 

 

Lê Thuỷ Tiên and Nguyễn Vivian doing the introduction dance

Contestant #16, Nguyễn Duy Alicia during the top 10 questionnaire

 

 

 

Miss Hoa Khôi Liên Trường 2019: Lê Thuỷ Tiên doing her first walk as queen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contestant #14, Lương Thiên Di Sheila in the introduction dance

 

 

 

 

 

 

VSAUW’s (Vietnamese Student Association of the University of Washington) Dance Team, M^3 performance

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hoa Khôi Thương Mại / Miss Commerce, Trần Kim Anh during her introduction walk

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contestants # 7 (right) and #8 (left), Phan Hoàng Yến Sandy (Hoa Khôi Thân Thiện / Miss Congeniality) and Nguyễn Anh Christine (Miss Áo Dài) during their paired ao dai thoi trang walk

16 contestants showcasing Co Thuy Duyen’s ao dai thoi trang

 16 contestants hugging and congratulating Lê Thuỷ Tiên for her winning title
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Staff

Staff

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Latest Posts

© 2015 Copyright Legatus theme. All Rights reserved.
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.