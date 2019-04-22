NW Vietnamese News

16 ứng viên Hoa Khôi Washington
16 contestants hugging and congratulating Lê Thuỷ Tiên for her winning title
Our 16 contestants backstage getting ready for the show with Hoa Khôi Moms (left and right), Emily Trúc Nguyễn and Cathy Đan Thư Nguyễn and choreographer (middle), Kathy Cam Võ.
Contestant #16, Nguyễn Duy Alicia during the top 10 questionnaire
Miss Hoa Khôi Liên Trường 2019: Lê Thuỷ Tiên doing her first walk as queen
VSAUW’s (Vietnamese Student Association of the University of Washington) Dance Team, M^3 performance
Hoa Khôi Thương Mại / Miss Commerce, Trần Kim Anh during her introduction walk
Contestants # 7 (right) and #8 (left), Phan Hoàng Yến Sandy (Hoa Khôi Thân Thiện / Miss Congeniality) and Nguyễn Anh Christine (Miss Áo Dài) during their paired ao dai thoi trang walk