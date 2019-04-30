NW Vietnamese News

JUDGE DENIES MOTION BY KING COUNTY TO DISMISS LAWSUIT. Tommy Lê Tử Vong được Tòa phán quyết cho xử tại Tòa Dân Sự Liên Bang.

April 30
16:59 2019
TRIAL REGARDING THE WRONGFUL DEATH OF TOMMY LE BY KING COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICER WILL BEGIN APRIL 9.  JUDGE DENIES MOTION BY KING COUNTY TO DISMISS LAWSUIT.

(SEATTLE) – Federal Court Judge Thomas Zilly has denied a motion by King County attorneys, asking for the dismissal of the Le family’s lawsuit regarding the unlawful killing of Tommy Le. Trial will begin on June 10 in King County Federal Court. Judge Thomas Zilly will preside.

The Le family’s attorney, Jeffery Campiche, said the following today:

“The Civil Rights Act and the Supreme Court encourage citizens to pursue civil rights claims for unlawful police killings.

In this time of widespread public concern regarding officer shootings of citizens, the Le family hopes that this lawsuit will reveal the truth about the deadly force shooting of Tommy Le.  Le was unarmed when he was shot in the back by a King County Sheriff’s officer.  The Le family hopes that this trial will change the deadly force practices of the King County Sheriff’s Office.”

Judge Zilly has denied King County Sheriff’s Office motion to dismiss the Le family’s civil rights claims against the King County Sheriff’s Office, and one of its officers, who shot young Tommy Le twice in the back killing him. Trial in the United States District Court in Seattle will commence on June 10th, 2019.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Xử tiếp ở Tòa Liên Bang-Từ chối  King County Sheriff ngăn cản.

 
 
Ngày 26 tháng 4-2019 vừa qua, các cơ quan truyền thông, báo chí truyền hình dòng chính tại Seattle và Tiểu Bang Washington đã nhận được tin hợp lý tiếp theo ý nguyện của gia đình nạn nhân học sinh Tommy Lê.
Đạo luật Dân quyền The Civil Rights Act và Tòa án Tối cao Supreme Court khuyến khích công dân được quyền nộp các đơn kiện theo đuổi các đòi hỏi được hành xử tôn trọng  về quyền công dân (Civil Right) đối với các vụ gây tử vong do Cảnh Sát gây ra mà bất tuân luật quy định.
Trong thời gian công chúng lo ngại lan rộng  về vụ bắn chết cảnh sát nổ súng gây tử vong cho công dân, gia đình của nạn nhân Tommy Lê hy vọng rằng vụ kiện này đến lúc sẽ công bố công khai sự thật về vụ giết con trai của họ, Tommy Le; rằng nạn nhân trẻ này…. không vũ trang và bị bắn vào lưng.  Đây là thời điểm để , và đây là cách để thay đổi các hành vi trái pháp luật của Văn phòng Cảnh sát Quận  Hạt King (King County Sheriff’s Office). .

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quan Tòa  Zilly đã từ chối đơn thỉnh cầu của Sở Cảnh sát Quận  Hạt King (King County Sheriff’s Office) không muốn vụ kiện này sẽ mang ra xử ở tòa cao hơn cấp Liên Bang là Tòa án Dân sự Civil Court. Việc đề nghị này của Văn phòng Cảnh sát trưởng Quận King King County Sheriff’s Office. Có nghĩa là ý muốn bác bỏ các yêu sách kiện theo dân quyền (Civil Right) của gia đình Le đối với Văn phòng Cảnh sát trưởng Quận King: “Sử dụng vũ lực chết người vô lý đối với Tommy Le. Tòa  cho phép xét xử công khai tại Tòa án Liên Bang Hoa Kỳ có trụ sở tại Seattle sẽ diễn ra vào ngày 10 tháng 6 năm 2019 sắp tới./.

nguồn:  Pleas Minute Order Judge Zilly Le, Tommy v. KCSO Dkt. No. 04-26-19
Chú thích hình: 
1: Buổi họp báo trước báo chí Truyền hình để thông báo văn phòng Luật sư Campiche- Arnold nhận bênh vực cho gi đình nạn nhân Tommy Lê, bị tử vong vì Cảnh Sát bắn sai luật lệ cho phép. King County Sheriff nộp đơn xin ngăn cản nhưng không thành.
2: Bản giảo nghiệnm tử thi \đã  được công bốtrong buổi họp cùng báo chí và cộng đồng vào tháng 10-2018, công bố vụ án Tommy Lê đang được văn phòng Campiche Arnold nỗ lực mang lên Tòa án Dân Sự Liên Bang (King County Federal  Court)
3- C1c buổi họp báo liên tiếp được cộng đồng Việt và các tổ chức Á châu ủng hộ và thương cảm.
