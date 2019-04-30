NW Vietnamese News

TRIAL REGARDING THE WRONGFUL DEATH OF TOMMY LE BY KING COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICER WILL BEGIN APRIL 9. JUDGE DENIES MOTION BY KING COUNTY TO DISMISS LAWSUIT.

(SEATTLE) – Federal Court Judge Thomas Zilly has denied a motion by King County attorneys, asking for the dismissal of the Le family’s lawsuit regarding the unlawful killing of Tommy Le. Trial will begin on June 10 in King County Federal Court. Judge Thomas Zilly will preside.

The Le family’s attorney, Jeffery Campiche, said the following today:

“The Civil Rights Act and the Supreme Court encourage citizens to pursue civil rights claims for unlawful police killings.

In this time of widespread public concern regarding officer shootings of citizens, the Le family hopes that this lawsuit will reveal the truth about the deadly force shooting of Tommy Le. Le was unarmed when he was shot in the back by a King County Sheriff’s officer. The Le family hopes that this trial will change the deadly force practices of the King County Sheriff’s Office.”

Judge Zilly has denied King County Sheriff’s Office motion to dismiss the Le family’s civil rights claims against the King County Sheriff’s Office, and one of its officers, who shot young Tommy Le twice in the back killing him. Trial in the United States District Court in Seattle will commence on June 10th, 2019.