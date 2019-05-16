NW Vietnamese News

Phiên xử chính thức tại tòa án Dân Sự Liên Bang Hoa Kỳ được ấn định là ngày 10 tháng 6. Đây cũng là thắng lợi bước đầu, qua sự công minh của Chánh Án Zilly đã từ chối sự phản đối việc vụ kiện được mang lên tòa Liên Bang. (Uyên Monique)

Attending Oral Arguments in Tommy Le’s deadly shooting

Today the family of Tommy Le was in Federal Court, as they continue to seek justice for the loss of their family member.

Attorneys for the King County Sheriff’s Office and the officer who shot and killed Tommy Le nearly two years ago brought some key motions to the Court this morning – including a motion to dismiss the family’s lawsuit.

King County argued that Deputy Cesar Molina operated within King County Sheriff’s Office policy when he shot and killed high school student Tommy Le in June of 2017.

Initial reports of the shooting stated that Tommy Le was armed with a knife and was threatening the deputy. The investigation – including the autopsy report – however, revealed that Le was running away, when the Deputy Molina shot him twice – in the back. No knife was found at the scene.

Attorneys for the family of Tommy Le, Jeff Campiche and Phil Arnold, argued that the case should proceed without delay against both Deputy Molina and King County, and argued that the family deserved additional damages from the false information given to them by the Sheriff’s department after Tommy was killed, which caused the family great grief and shame.

Today’s court hearing was covered by many Seattle reporters, including three Television stations, and the Seattle Times. The family had to relive the shooting death of their family member, but, according to one family member, “this is what we must do to get justice for Tommy.”

This was the third attempt by King County to try to get the lawsuit dismissed. Two previous motions were denied.

Federal Court Judge Thomas Zilly is expected to rule on the motions in about a week. Trial in the Tommy Le shooting case is scheduled to begin June 10th.

Molina’s attorney argued that he had the right to shoot Tommy Le,

King County argued there was a review by the Sheriff’s Office consistent within guidelines-although the current Sheriff never approved the guideline

And asked the Judge to dismiss WA state claims for harm done to the family by publicly and privately misrepresenting the facts to family member of Tommy Le

The family, represented by Jeff Campiche, Linda Diễm Trần and Phil Arnold opposed the deputy and the Sheriff Departments motions.The arguments were heated- and we should expect the Judge to rule within a week.

Long K Nguyen