NW Vietnamese News

May 16
18:18 2019
Chánh án Zilly và buổi trình bày hai bên luật sư vụ kiện Tommy Lê
Từ 9 giờ sáng ngày thứ Năm 15 tháng 5-2019 đã có buổi điều trần của hai phía luật sư đại diện gia đình nạn nhân Tommy Lê và luật sư đại diện Sở Cảnh Sát Quận King, và vai trò trách nhiệm liên đới của Quận Hạt King.
Nhiều thành viên trong Ban đại diện cộng đồng Người Việt Quốc Gia Seattle (các ông chủ tịch, phó chủ tịch và nhà cxố vấn BCH, các nhà hoạt động trung niên thuộc cộng đồng Người Việt Sno-King, nhiều anh chị em thuộc Ủy Ban Tranh Đấu Bảo Vệ khu phố Little Saigon Seattle. Ngoài ra còn có mặt của Tiến Sĩ Đinh Tâm (văn phòng cố vấn Á Châu cạnh Thống Đốc TB Washington).
Rất đông báo chí gốc Á, các tuần báo Seattle và các đài truyền hình số 13, đài King 5 đều có phóng viên và các chuyên viên thu hình.
Chánh án Zilly không cho phép thu hình hoặc chụp hình trong cao ốc tòa án.
Tại 700 đường Stewart St., Seattle
Hình ảnh cảm động là từ 8 giờ sáng khoảng trên 50 đồng hương cùng với một số đại diện các tổ chức tranh đấu cho nhân quyền đã có mặt ngồi chiếm hơn nửa phòng xử, chưa kể một nửa phòng còn lại dành cho báo chí và về phía cảnh sát và quận King, phải nhường một số hàng ghế cho những nhân vật trong cộng đồng ủng hộ gia đình Tommy Lê như: Thượng Sĩ Joe Nguyễn, các nhà hoạt động trẻ và giới truyền thông người Việt.
Gia đình nạn nhân Tommy Lê đã hiện diện đông đủ, từ bà nội đến cha mẹ, các dì, anh chị em …
Phiên xử chính thức tại tòa án Dân Sự Liên Bang Hoa Kỳ được ấn định là ngày 10 tháng 6. Đây cũng là thắng lợi bước đầu, qua sự công minh của Chánh Án Zilly đã từ chối sự phản đối việc vụ kiện được mang lên tòa Liên Bang. (Uyên Monique)
Attending Oral Arguments in Tommy Le’s deadly shooting
Today the family of Tommy Le was in Federal Court, as they continue to seek justice for the loss of their family member.
Attorneys for the King County Sheriff’s Office and the officer who shot and killed Tommy Le nearly two years ago brought some key motions to the Court this morning – including a motion to dismiss the family’s lawsuit.
King County argued that Deputy Cesar Molina operated within King County Sheriff’s Office policy when he shot and killed high school student Tommy Le in June of 2017.
Initial reports of the shooting stated that Tommy Le was armed with a knife and was threatening the deputy. The investigation – including the autopsy report – however, revealed that Le was running away, when the Deputy Molina shot him twice – in the back. No knife was found at the scene.
Attorneys for the family of Tommy Le, Jeff Campiche and Phil Arnold, argued that the case should proceed without delay against both Deputy Molina and King County, and argued that the family deserved additional damages from the false information given to them by the Sheriff’s department after Tommy was killed, which caused the family great grief and shame.
Today’s court hearing was covered by many Seattle reporters, including three Television stations, and the Seattle Times. The family had to relive the shooting death of their family member, but, according to one family member, “this is what we must do to get justice for Tommy.”
This was the third attempt by King County to try to get the lawsuit dismissed. Two previous motions were denied.
Federal Court Judge Thomas Zilly is expected to rule on the motions in about a week. Trial in the Tommy Le shooting case is scheduled to begin June 10th.
Molina’s attorney argued that he had the right to shoot Tommy Le,
King County argued there was a review by the Sheriff’s Office consistent within guidelines-although the current Sheriff never approved the guideline
And asked the Judge to dismiss WA state claims for harm done to the family by publicly and privately misrepresenting the facts to family member of Tommy Le
The family, represented by Jeff Campiche, Linda Diễm Trần and Phil Arnold opposed the deputy and the Sheriff Departments motions.The arguments were heated- and we should expect the Judge to rule within a week.
Long K Nguyen
Chú thích:
1-Hình ảnh phóng viên truyền hình đài King 5 và đài Fox News-13 chờ trực từ sáng bên ngoài tòa án.
2- Hình hai cuộc phỏng vấn của hai đài Truyền hình sau vài giờ chờ dợi ngoài mặt tiền Tòa án (Xem tin Truyền Hình trên Google Search)