Connecting Seattle’s Vietnamese Community to Mt. Baker Station Area Development

LeVinh Tran is a familiar face in the Vietnamese community in Seattle. She first became involved in community work over 30-years ago as a volunteer for the Vietnamese Catholic Church. LeVinh had only just arrived in Seattle as a refugee from Vietnam, but wanted to help serve the community right away.

Her deep knowledge of her community has led her to become a trusted community advocate, helping the City of Seattle engage with and serve historically underrepresented communities. LeVinh’s most recent project is focused on the Mt. Baker Station area development.

Last June, the University of Washington transferred three parcels of land next to the Mount Baker light rail station to the City of Seattle. Sound Transit also seeks to redevelop its parcel of land next to the former University of Washington’s Laundry Site. The City of Seattle and Sound Transit are developing affordable housing, childcare, and an early learning facility next the light rail station, plus potential new open space.

As part of her outreach strategy for the Vietnamese community, LeVinh will be hosting an online focus group about the Mt. Baker Station area development on Friday, June 4, 2021. Participants will hear about community feedback provided so far and ideas on the building location, open space, and design features for this key site. Participants will also be invited to provide feedback on these ideas.

If you are interested in participating in LeVinh’s focus group, please contact LeVinh at 425-830-8873.

Visit http://bit.ly/mt-baker-station-area for more information and to sign up for updates.

Đọc bản tiếng Việt