Amazon Donates $1 Million to Groups Supporting Communities of Color in Seattle’s Central Area

Amazon Heard Quarter (Source: Internet)

SEATTLE—June 10, 2021– Amazon announced today that it is donating $1 million to 13 community organizations in Seattle that support communities of color. The funds will help sustain active programs relating to equity and social justice, youth development, arts and culture, upskilling and workforce, and sustainability.

“It is important that we invest in our local communities as we emerge from the pandemic. These funds will provide a much-needed boost to community organizations that have suffered revenue shortfalls during the COVID-19 pandemic and create opportunities for individuals in Amazon’s hometown” said Taylor Hoang, Senior Manager of External Affairs. “Amazon is excited to support these worthy organizations that help address systemic inequities and assist communities of color in Seattle.”

“Amazon’s donation will support Byrd Barr Place’s essential services, such as food, shelter, warmth and financial tools,” said Andrea Caupain Sanderson, chief executive officer of Byrd Barr Place. “This will help community members avoid energy shutoff and receive assistance for heating expenses and repairs, find housing and avoid eviction, get grocery staples and other necessities, and learn how to pay down debt and save for the future.”

“Investment in the arts is an important way to help our children thrive,” said Tera Beach, executive director of Spectrum Dance Theater. “We appreciate Amazon’s assistance to provide grants for low-income youth to attend dance and acting classes, making the art form of dance accessible through contemporary dance performances and high-quality dance training.”

These contributions are the latest in Amazon’s ongoing work to support education and racial equality initiatives in communities across the country where its employees live and work.

Amazon has been a strong supporter of communities in King County. In 2020, Amazon donated nearly $10 million to more than 275 organizations across the county to assist with community efforts and provide support for organizations hit hard by the pandemic. Amazon also provided an additional $6.5 million in grants for COVID relief, as well as more than 9,000 laptops and other devices to help with remote learning. Amazon also recently:

Donated more than $100M in cash and in-kind product to Mary’s Place, and in 2020 opened the largest family shelter in WA State at its Puget Sound headquarters

Launched its $2 billion Housing Equity Fund to preserve and create over 20,000 affordable homes in the Puget Sound, Arlington, VA, and Nashville, TN; initial investments included $161M below-market loan and $24M grants to the King County Housing Authority

Provided more than $2.5 million to support the immediate needs of thousands of students from underserved communities in the Seattle and Bellevue Public School Districts through its Right Now Needs Funds

Contact: Glenn Kuper, Senior Manager, Policy Communications, glekuper@amazon.com, 206-713-9557

