Cập nhật về thời tiết khắc nghiệt của TP Seattle: Một số địa điểm mọi người có thể đến để tránh nóng và vui chơi

Seattle (ngày 28 tháng 6 năm 2021) – Với nhiệt độ dự kiến sẽ vượt qua mức cao kỷ lục của Seattle hiện nay và đạt tới 107 độ, Thành phố Seattle đang báo cáo công suất khả dụng tại các trung tâm tránh nóng bao gồm một trung tâm giữ mát mới tại Công viên Magnuson và Trung tâm Hội nghị Amazon đang là nơi giữ mát chính thức với sức chứa đến 1.000 người.
Thành phố Seattle và các đối tác đã mở 36 “trung tâm giữ mát” bao gồm trung tâm cấp cao (6), trung tâm cộng đồng (3), thư viện (13), trung tâm vệ sinh / ban ngày (10) và nơi trú ẩn khẩn cấp cho người vô gia cư (2). đến 30 bãi biển, hồ bơi, công viên nước và hồ bơi lội. Tất cả các địa điểm và giờ hoạt động khác nhau.
Cuối tuần này, thư viện và các hoạt động dưới nước được người dân và gia đình sử dụng nhiều nhất. Năng lực tiếp tục được cung cấp tại các trung tâm cộng đồng cũng như các trung tâm ban ngày và nơi trú ẩn khẩn cấp cho những người vô gia cư.
Seattle City Light (SCL) tiếp tục dự kiến nguồn lực đầy đủ để đáp ứng sự gia tăng tải do đợt nắng nóng. Các nhân viên của SCL đã ứng phó với một số trường hợp mất điện liên quan đến nhiệt trong các hệ thống ngầm nằm rải rác khắp lãnh thổ phục vụ của chúng tôi trong vài ngày qua. SCL cũng đã hủy bỏ tất cả các đợt cúp điện theo kế hoạch cho đến hết Thứ Ba, ngày 28 tháng 6. Chúng tôi sẽ quyết định từng ngày về các đợt cúp điện theo kế hoạch trong tương lai.
Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) giám sát chặt chẽ việc sử dụng nước đang có xu hướng tăng lên khi nhiệt độ tăng cao, nhưng Utility báo cáo rằng nó có nguồn cung cấp dồi dào để đáp ứng nhu cầu ngày càng tăng. SPU báo cáo khoảng 206 triệu gallon nước đã được sử dụng vào Chủ Nhật.
Dưới đây là một số địa điểm mọi người có thể tìm đến để tránh nóng
NEW: Cooling Center at Manguson Park
The City opened a new location at the View Ridge room at Building 406 at Magnuson Park. The cooling center will be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Building 406 is located at 6344 NE 74th St with a capacity of 75 people.
NEW: Park Sprinkler Systems (community members are invited to play under the sprinklers on Monday, June 28 at the following park sites from noon to 4:00 p.m.)
- NEW: Benefit Playground, 9320 38th Ave. S
- NEW: Jefferson Park (south of the spray park), 3801 Beacon Ave. S
- NEW: Judkins Park, 2150 S Norman St.
NEW: Local Businesses and Faith Communities Opening
Local businesses and organizations are stepping in to offer cooling locations for residents. You can find more opportunities on the West Seattle blog.
- West Seattle Christian Church Gym, 4400 42nd SW, open Monday June 28, 12:30 pm-5 pm.
- Morgan Junction community space, 6030 California SW, open 8 am – 8 pm
- Columbia Funeral Home, 4567 Rainier Avenue South, Monday, June 28, 9 am– 5 pm
NEW: Seattle Public School Meal Sites Closed
In response to the historic heat wave, Seattle Public School’s Summer Food Service Program meal sites will be closed Monday, June 28, to protect students, families, and staff. SPS anticipates all lunch sites will open Tuesday, June 29.
OPEN TODAY: Cooling Center at Amazon Meeting Center in Downtown Seattle
Amazon’s Meeting Center, located at 2031 7th Avenue, will be open on Monday, June 28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. as a cooling center. Complimentary parking is available in the Doppler garage (entrance located at 2020 6th Avenue). Masks are required. Attendees must provide ID upon entrance. Pets are not allowed (service animals OK).
Libraries Reopened The following libraries offer air-conditioned public space and can be used as a place to cool off when outdoor temperatures are high. Masks are still required regardless of vaccination status, and physical distancing remains in place. Please be sure to check library hours online at SPL.org, or by calling the Ask Us line at 206-386-4636, before visiting.
Reopened libraries with air conditioning open on Monday, June 28. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Ballard Branch, 5614 22nd Ave NW
- Delridge Branch, 5423 Delridge Way SW
- Douglass-Truth Branch, 2300 E Yesler Way
- Greenwood Branch, 8016 Greenwood Ave N
- High Point Branch, 3411 S.W. Raymond St.
- International District/Chinatown Branch, 713 Eighth Ave. S
- Lake City Branch, 12501 28th Ave. N.E.
- Rainier Beach Branch, 9125 Rainier Ave. S
- South Park Branch, 8604 8th Ave S
Reopened libraries with air conditioning open on Tuesday, June 29. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Ballard Branch, 5614 22nd Ave NW
- Beacon Hill Branch, 2821 Beacon Ave. S
- Central Library, 1000 4th Ave
- Douglass-Truth Branch, 2300 E Yesler Way
- Lake City Branch, 12501 28th Ave. N.E.
UPDATED: Seattle Public Utilities
SPU Solid Waste contractors are not collecting Monday customers’ food and yard waste so contractors can finish routes earlier and avoid extreme heat. SPU has sent out text or email messages to Monday customers regarding skipped food and yard waste collection; Monday customers’ garbage and recycling will be picked up.
Solid Waste contractors will also begin servicing residential customer routes one hour earlier on Monday and Tuesday. SPU Monday customers are asked to set out their garbage and recycling by 6 a.m. Monday, and Tuesday customers are asked to set out garbage, recycling and yard/food waste by 6 am.
Because of the extreme heat forecasted, the City’s North and South Transfer Stations, operated by Seattle Public Utilities, will close at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 28, to self-haul service. The temporary, early closure protects SPU staff, who continue to wear masks per CDC guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic, from heat-related illnesses. It also reduces fire risk with certain types of self-haul waste.
Outreach and Day Centers for People Experiencing Homelessness
To support those living unsheltered in the excessive heat, the HOPE Team, in partnership with outreach providers, Seattle Fire Department Health One and Seattle Police Department Community Service Officers, are conducting welfare checks, handing out water and basic needs supplies, and providing other supports, including transportation to cooling centers and shelter. The City has limited availability of 24/7 enhanced shelter, tiny homes, and other shelter spaces.
- Salvation Army Seattle White Center Community Center, 9050 16th Ave. SW, Seattle, WA 98106
- Hours: 11 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.; Saturday – Tuesday
- Community Drop-In Center (Seattle Indian Center), 1265 S Main St suite 105
- Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Monday – Friday
- God’s Lil Acre, 12521 33rd Ave NE
- Hours: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. & 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.; Monday – Friday
- Immanuel Community Services, 1215 Thomas St
- Hours: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Monday – Friday
- The Salvation Army Jefferson Day Center, 4th Ave & Jefferson Street
- Hours: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.; seven days-per-week
- Peter’s Place/Compass Hygiene Center, 77 S Washington St
- Hours: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Monday – Friday
- Urban Rest Stop – Ballard, 2014-B NW 57th St
- Hours: 6:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.; Monday – Friday
- Urban Rest Stop -Downtown,1924 Ninth Avenue
- Hours: 5:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.; Mon. – Fri./ 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Sat. – Sun.
- Women’s Day Center, 1830 9th Ave
- Hours: 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.; Monday – Friday
Hours at Seattle Testing and Vaccine Sites
The Seattle Fire Department’s Aurora COVID-19 Community Testing Site and the SoDo COVID-19 Testing and Vaccine Site are both closing early at 12 p.m. on Monday, June 28.
Public Drinking Fountains
City employees have been working overtime including today to ensure more public drinking fountains are available. More than 200, fountains are now in operation. Seattle Public Utilities and Seattle Parks and Recreation crews have been working to quickly repair and bring online fountains that were either damaged or were shut-off to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center Opens as 24/7 Shelter
The Human Services Department (HSD) opened an emergency 24-hour emergency cooling shelter at Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center (305 Harrison St) to provide relief from the elements for individuals experiencing homelessness. This emergency shelter will be open from the morning of Saturday, June 26, through the morning of Tuesday, June 29. The shelter will be operated by the Salvation Army with capacity for 73 individuals. Meals will be provided to guests by Operation Sack Lunch.
King County Opens 24/7 Shelter in White Center
The White Center Cooling Center is located 206 SW 112th St., in the Top Hat neighborhood, which is available to West Seattle residents. Those who are interested should call 206-572-5557. The Center offers a way for residents—including those experiencing homelessness—to escape the heat. The Center welcomes overnight stays as well as an air-conditioned area with water and refreshments for shorter visits.
UPDATED: Pools and Water Areas
Wading pools and sprayparks opened on Saturday, June 26 on the schedule below.
Wading pools 12 – 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed
- Volunteer, 1400 E Galer St, Sat/Sun/Mon/Tues
- East Queen Anne, 160 Howe St., Thurs/Fri/Sat/Sun
- Powell Barnett, 352 Martin Luther King Way, Thurs/Fri/Sat/Sun
- Dahl, 7700 25th Ave. NE, Sat/Sun/Mon/Tues
- Soundview, 1590 NW 90th St., Sat/Sun/Mon/Tues
- Bitter Lake 13035 Linden Ave. N, Thurs/Fri/Sat/Sun
- Green Lake (opens 7/2), N 73rd and E Green Lake Dr. N, Thurs/Fri/Sat/Sun
- Van Asselt, 2820 S Myrtle St., Thurs/Fri/Sat/Sun
- Delridge, 4501 Delridge Way SW, (12pm to 5:30pm), Sat/Sun/Mon/Tues
- South Park, 8319 8th Ave. S, Sat/Sun/Mon/Tues
- Lincoln, 8600 Fauntleroy Ave. SW, Thurs/Fri/Sat/Sun
Sprayparks 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. everyday
- Beacon Mountain at Jefferson Park, 3901 Beacon Ave. S
- John C. Little, 6961 37th Ave. S
- Lower Judkins, 2150 S Norman St.
- Georgetown Playfield, 750 S Homer St.
- Highland Park, 1100 SW Cloverdale
- Lake Union Park, 860 Terry Ave. N
- Miller Community Center, 330 19th Ave. E
- Northacres Park, 12800 1st Ave. NE
- Yesler Terrace Park , 917 Yesler Way
Lifeguarded Beaches (starting Saturday, June 26, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays):
- Matthews, 9300 51st Ave. NE through September 5
- Madison, 1900 43rd Ave. E through September 5
- Mt. Baker, 2301 Lake Washington Blvd. S through September 5
- Seward, 5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S through September 5
- West Green Lake, 7312 W Green Lake Dr. through September 5
- Magnuson, park entrance at NE 65th and Sand Point Way NE through August 28
- Madrona, 853 Lake Washington Blvd. through August 28
- Pritchard Beach, 8400 55th S through August 28
Outdoor Pools
- “Pop” Mounger Pool, 2535 32nd W, daily, 9 a.m. – 5: 30 p.m., visit here for public swim times.
- Colman Pool, 8603 Fauntleroy Way SW, daily, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., visit here for public swim times.
UPDATED: Indoor Pools
- Rainier Beach Community Center Pool is closed due to high pool deck temperature which is currently at 95 degrees, which is unsafe and unhealthy for participants.
- Medgar Evers Pool is open. View the daily schedule here.
Senior Centers
- Greenwood Senior Center, 525 N 85th St
- Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Monday – Friday
- Phone: 206-297-0875
- Pike Market Senior Center, 85 Pike St, Suite 200
- Hours: 8:20 a.m. – 1 p.m.; 7 days-a-week
- Phone: 206-728-2773
- Senior Center of West Seattle, 4217 SW Oregon St
- Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; Monday – Friday
- Phone: 206-932-4044
- Southeast Seattle Senior Center, 4655 South Holly St.
- Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; Monday – Friday
- Phone: 206-722-0317
- Central Area Senior Center, 500 30th Ave S
- Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday
- Phone: 206-726-4926
- Wallingford Community Senior Center, 4649 Sunnyside Ave N, Ste 140
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday
- Phone: 206-461-7825
Seattle Center
Seattle Center Armory will reopen to the public on July 1 and is equipped with air conditioning and filtration. View the campus map PDF.
- Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall, opening July 1, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily
- International Fountain, opens July 2, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily
- Fountain of Creation (Dupen Fountain), closed for renovation
Beat the Heat: Stay Cool with The Arts
With the next few days bringing record-breaking heat to Seattle, Seattle Arts and Culture have put together a list of air-conditioned arts organizations you can visit to experience the vibrant arts and culture in our city all while staying cool!
Partnership with Pacific Place and Local Malls and Movie Theaters
During extreme heat events, local malls (Pacific Place and Northgate Station in Seattle) and movie theaters provide good places to cool off and access to air conditioning. Understanding that many residents and visitors will likely be downtown or on the waterfront over the weekend, the City of Seattle has partnered with Pacific Place to provide promotions to residents who stop by to cool off and access the air conditioning through Monday, June 28. These promotions are entirely optional; cooling off at Pacific Place is available regardless of participation in the below promotions.
Through Monday, all those who visit Pacific Place will have access to the following promotions:
- AMC: Unlimited popcorn refills through Wednesday, June 30
- AT&T: Buy two accessories, get one free
- Aveda: Free liter of hand and body wash with $125 purchase through Sunday, June 27
- Bezel & Kiln: Free gift with $50 purchase
- Ghost Gallery: 10% off all purchases
- The Handmade Showroom: Free gift with $20 purchase
- Pike Place Chowder: 10% off chilled gazpacho
Supportive Services
The Department of Finance and Administrative Services (FAS) is coordinating with City departments to proactively respond to the upcoming heat event. FAS is supporting HSD and Parks by distributing supplies to shelter locations. The department also has designated teams in security, property management and logistics on 24-hour standby, that way it can be as nimble and responsive as possible throughout the heat event should additional resources need to be deployed.