Cập nhật về thời tiết khắc nghiệt của TP Seattle: Một số địa điểm mọi người có thể đến để tránh nóng và vui chơi

Seattle (ngày 28 tháng 6 năm 2021) – Với nhiệt độ dự kiến ​​sẽ vượt qua mức cao kỷ lục của Seattle hiện nay và đạt tới 107 độ, Thành phố Seattle đang báo cáo công suất khả dụng tại các trung tâm tránh nóng bao gồm một trung tâm giữ mát mới tại Công viên Magnuson và Trung tâm Hội nghị Amazon đang là nơi giữ mát chính thức với sức chứa đến 1.000 người.

Thành phố Seattle và các đối tác đã mở 36 “trung tâm giữ mát” bao gồm trung tâm cấp cao (6), trung tâm cộng đồng (3), thư viện (13), trung tâm vệ sinh / ban ngày (10) và nơi trú ẩn khẩn cấp cho người vô gia cư (2). đến 30 bãi biển, hồ bơi, công viên nước và hồ bơi lội. Tất cả các địa điểm và giờ hoạt động khác nhau.

Cuối tuần này, thư viện và các hoạt động dưới nước được người dân và gia đình sử dụng nhiều nhất. Năng lực tiếp tục được cung cấp tại các trung tâm cộng đồng cũng như các trung tâm ban ngày và nơi trú ẩn khẩn cấp cho những người vô gia cư.

Seattle City Light (SCL) tiếp tục dự kiến ​​nguồn lực đầy đủ để đáp ứng sự gia tăng tải do đợt nắng nóng. Các nhân viên của SCL đã ứng phó với một số trường hợp mất điện liên quan đến nhiệt trong các hệ thống ngầm nằm rải rác khắp lãnh thổ phục vụ của chúng tôi trong vài ngày qua. SCL cũng đã hủy bỏ tất cả các đợt cúp điện theo kế hoạch cho đến hết Thứ Ba, ngày 28 tháng 6. Chúng tôi sẽ quyết định từng ngày về các đợt cúp điện theo kế hoạch trong tương lai.

Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) giám sát chặt chẽ việc sử dụng nước đang có xu hướng tăng lên khi nhiệt độ tăng cao, nhưng Utility báo cáo rằng nó có nguồn cung cấp dồi dào để đáp ứng nhu cầu ngày càng tăng. SPU báo cáo khoảng 206 triệu gallon nước đã được sử dụng vào Chủ Nhật.

Dưới đây là một số địa điểm mọi người có thể tìm đến để tránh nóng

NEW: Cooling Center at Manguson Park

The City opened a new location at the View Ridge room at Building 406 at Magnuson Park. The cooling center will be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Building 406 is located at 6344 NE 74th St with a capacity of 75 people.

NEW: Park Sprinkler Systems (community members are invited to play under the sprinklers on Monday, June 28 at the following park sites from noon to 4:00 p.m.)

NEW: Benefit Playground, 9320 38 th Ave. S

NEW: Local Businesses and Faith Communities Opening



Local businesses and organizations are stepping in to offer cooling locations for residents. You can find more opportunities on the West Seattle blog.

West Seattle Christian Church Gym, 4400 42nd SW, open Monday June 28, 12:30 pm-5 pm.

Morgan Junction community space, 6030 California SW, open 8 am – 8 pm

Columbia Funeral Home, 4567 Rainier Avenue South, Monday, June 28, 9 am– 5 pm

NEW: Seattle Public School Meal Sites Closed



In response to the historic heat wave, Seattle Public School’s Summer Food Service Program meal sites will be closed Monday, June 28, to protect students, families, and staff. SPS anticipates all lunch sites will open Tuesday, June 29.



OPEN TODAY: Cooling Center at Amazon Meeting Center in Downtown Seattle



Amazon’s Meeting Center, located at 2031 7th Avenue, will be open on Monday, June 28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. as a cooling center. Complimentary parking is available in the Doppler garage (entrance located at 2020 6th Avenue). Masks are required. Attendees must provide ID upon entrance. Pets are not allowed (service animals OK).



Libraries Reopened The following libraries offer air-conditioned public space and can be used as a place to cool off when outdoor temperatures are high. Masks are still required regardless of vaccination status, and physical distancing remains in place. Please be sure to check library hours online at SPL.org, or by calling the Ask Us line at 206-386-4636, before visiting.

Reopened libraries with air conditioning open on Monday, June 28 . Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ballard Branch, 5614 22nd Ave NW

Delridge Branch, 5423 Delridge Way SW

Douglass-Truth Branch, 2300 E Yesler Way

Greenwood Branch, 8016 Greenwood Ave N

High Point Branch, 3411 S.W. Raymond St.

International District/Chinatown Branch, 713 Eighth Ave. S

Lake City Branch, 12501 28th Ave. N.E.

Rainier Beach Branch, 9125 Rainier Ave. S

South Park Branch, 8604 8th Ave S

Reopened libraries with air conditioning open on Tuesday, June 29 . Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beacon Hill Branch, 2821 Beacon Ave. S

Central Library, 1000 4th Ave

Lake City Branch, 12501 28th Ave. N.E.



UPDATED: Seattle Public Utilities

SPU Solid Waste contractors are not collecting Monday customers’ food and yard waste so contractors can finish routes earlier and avoid extreme heat. SPU has sent out text or email messages to Monday customers regarding skipped food and yard waste collection; Monday customers’ garbage and recycling will be picked up.



Solid Waste contractors will also begin servicing residential customer routes one hour earlier on Monday and Tuesday. SPU Monday customers are asked to set out their garbage and recycling by 6 a.m. Monday, and Tuesday customers are asked to set out garbage, recycling and yard/food waste by 6 am.



Because of the extreme heat forecasted, the City’s North and South Transfer Stations, operated by Seattle Public Utilities, will close at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 28, to self-haul service. The temporary, early closure protects SPU staff, who continue to wear masks per CDC guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic, from heat-related illnesses. It also reduces fire risk with certain types of self-haul waste.



Outreach and Day Centers for People Experiencing Homelessness

To support those living unsheltered in the excessive heat, the HOPE Team, in partnership with outreach providers, Seattle Fire Department Health One and Seattle Police Department Community Service Officers, are conducting welfare checks, handing out water and basic needs supplies, and providing other supports, including transportation to cooling centers and shelter. The City has limited availability of 24/7 enhanced shelter, tiny homes, and other shelter spaces.

Salvation Army Seattle White Center Community Center, 9050 16th Ave. SW, Seattle, WA 98106

Hours: 11 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.; Saturday – Tuesday

Community Drop-In Center (Seattle Indian Center), 1265 S Main St suite 105

Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Monday – Friday

God’s Lil Acre, 12521 33rd Ave NE

Hours: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. & 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.; Monday – Friday

Immanuel Community Services, 1215 Thomas St

Hours: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Monday – Friday

The Salvation Army Jefferson Day Center, 4 th Ave & Jefferson Street

Ave & Jefferson Street Hours: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.; seven days-per-week

Peter’s Place/Compass Hygiene Center, 77 S Washington St

Hours: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Monday – Friday

Urban Rest Stop – Ballard, 2014-B NW 57th St

Hours: 6:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.; Monday – Friday

Urban Rest Stop -Downtown,1924 Ninth Avenue

Hours: 5:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.; Mon. – Fri./ 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Sat. – Sun.

Women’s Day Center, 1830 9th Ave

Hours: 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.; Monday – Friday

Hours at Seattle Testing and Vaccine Sites

The Seattle Fire Department’s Aurora COVID-19 Community Testing Site and the SoDo COVID-19 Testing and Vaccine Site are both closing early at 12 p.m. on Monday, June 28.



Public Drinking Fountains

City employees have been working overtime including today to ensure more public drinking fountains are available. More than 200, fountains are now in operation. Seattle Public Utilities and Seattle Parks and Recreation crews have been working to quickly repair and bring online fountains that were either damaged or were shut-off to reduce the spread of COVID-19.



Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center Opens as 24/7 Shelter

The Human Services Department (HSD) opened an emergency 24-hour emergency cooling shelter at Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center (305 Harrison St) to provide relief from the elements for individuals experiencing homelessness. This emergency shelter will be open from the morning of Saturday, June 26, through the morning of Tuesday, June 29. The shelter will be operated by the Salvation Army with capacity for 73 individuals. Meals will be provided to guests by Operation Sack Lunch.



King County Opens 24/7 Shelter in White Center

The White Center Cooling Center is located 206 SW 112th St., in the Top Hat neighborhood, which is available to West Seattle residents. Those who are interested should call 206-572-5557. The Center offers a way for residents—including those experiencing homelessness—to escape the heat. The Center welcomes overnight stays as well as an air-conditioned area with water and refreshments for shorter visits.



UPDATED: Pools and Water Areas

Wading pools and sprayparks opened on Saturday, June 26 on the schedule below.



Wading pools 12 – 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed

Volunteer, 1400 E Galer St, Sat/Sun/Mon/Tues

East Queen Anne, 160 Howe St., Thurs/Fri/Sat/Sun

Powell Barnett, 352 Martin Luther King Way, Thurs/Fri/Sat/Sun

Dahl, 7700 25th Ave. NE, Sat/Sun/Mon/Tues

Soundview, 1590 NW 9 0th St., Sat/Sun/Mon/Tues

St., Sat/Sun/Mon/Tues Bitter Lake 13035 Linden Ave. N, Thurs/Fri/Sat/Sun

Green Lake (opens 7/2), N 73 rd and E Green Lake Dr. N, Thurs/Fri/Sat/Sun

and E Green Lake Dr. N, Thurs/Fri/Sat/Sun Van Asselt, 2820 S Myrtle St., Thurs/Fri/Sat/Sun

Delridge, 4501 Delridge Way SW, (12pm to 5:30pm), Sat/Sun/Mon/Tues

South Park, 8319 8 th Ave. S, Sat/Sun/Mon/Tues

Ave. S, Sat/Sun/Mon/Tues Lincoln, 8600 Fauntleroy Ave. SW, Thurs/Fri/Sat/Sun

Sprayparks 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. everyday

Beacon Mountain at Jefferson Park, 3901 Beacon Ave. S

John C. Little, 6961 37 th Ave. S

Ave. S Lower Judkins, 2150 S Norman St.

Georgetown Playfield, 750 S Homer St.

Highland Park, 1100 SW Cloverdale

Lake Union Park, 860 Terry Ave. N

Miller Community Center, 330 19 th Ave. E

Ave. E Northacres Park, 12800 1 st Ave. NE

Ave. NE Yesler Terrace Park , 917 Yesler Way

Lifeguarded Beaches (starting Saturday, June 26, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays):

Matthews, 9300 51st Ave. NE through September 5

Madison, 1900 43rd Ave. E through September 5

Mt. Baker, 2301 Lake Washington Blvd. S through September 5

Seward, 5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S through September 5

West Green Lake, 7312 W Green Lake Dr. through September 5

Magnuson, park entrance at NE 65 th and Sand Point Way NE through August 28

and Sand Point Way NE through August 28 Madrona, 853 Lake Washington Blvd. through August 28

Pritchard Beach, 8400 55th S through August 28

Outdoor Pools

“Pop” Mounger Pool, 2535 32 nd W, daily, 9 a.m. – 5: 30 p.m., visit here for public swim times.

W, daily, 9 a.m. – 5: 30 p.m., visit here for public swim times. Colman Pool, 8603 Fauntleroy Way SW, daily, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., visit here for public swim times.

UPDATED: Indoor Pools

Rainier Beach Community Center Pool is closed due to high pool deck temperature which is currently at 95 degrees, which is unsafe and unhealthy for participants.

Medgar Evers Pool is open. View the daily schedule here.

Senior Centers

Greenwood Senior Center, 525 N 85th St

Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Monday – Friday

Phone: 206-297-0875

Pike Market Senior Center, 85 Pike St, Suite 200

Hours: 8:20 a.m. – 1 p.m.; 7 days-a-week

Phone: 206-728-2773

Senior Center of West Seattle, 4217 SW Oregon St

Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; Monday – Friday

Phone: 206-932-4044

Southeast Seattle Senior Center, 4655 South Holly St.

Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; Monday – Friday

Phone: 206-722-0317

Central Area Senior Center, 500 30th Ave S

Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday

Phone: 206-726-4926

Wallingford Community Senior Center, 4649 Sunnyside Ave N, Ste 140

Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday

Phone: 206-461-7825

Seattle Center

Seattle Center Armory will reopen to the public on July 1 and is equipped with air conditioning and filtration. View the campus map PDF.

Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall, opening July 1, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily

International Fountain, opens July 2, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily

Fountain of Creation (Dupen Fountain), closed for renovation

Beat the Heat: Stay Cool with The Arts

With the next few days bringing record-breaking heat to Seattle, Seattle Arts and Culture have put together a list of air-conditioned arts organizations you can visit to experience the vibrant arts and culture in our city all while staying cool!



Partnership with Pacific Place and Local Malls and Movie Theaters

During extreme heat events, local malls (Pacific Place and Northgate Station in Seattle) and movie theaters provide good places to cool off and access to air conditioning. Understanding that many residents and visitors will likely be downtown or on the waterfront over the weekend, the City of Seattle has partnered with Pacific Place to provide promotions to residents who stop by to cool off and access the air conditioning through Monday, June 28. These promotions are entirely optional; cooling off at Pacific Place is available regardless of participation in the below promotions.



Through Monday, all those who visit Pacific Place will have access to the following promotions:

AMC: Unlimited popcorn refills through Wednesday, June 30

Unlimited popcorn refills through Wednesday, June 30 AT&T: Buy two accessories, get one free

Buy two accessories, get one free Aveda: Free liter of hand and body wash with $125 purchase through Sunday, June 27

Bezel & Kiln: Free gift with $50 purchase

Free gift with $50 purchase Ghost Gallery: 10% off all purchases

10% off all purchases The Handmade Showroom: Free gift with $20 purchase

Free gift with $20 purchase Pike Place Chowder: 10% off chilled gazpacho

Supportive Services

The Department of Finance and Administrative Services (FAS) is coordinating with City departments to proactively respond to the upcoming heat event. FAS is supporting HSD and Parks by distributing supplies to shelter locations. The department also has designated teams in security, property management and logistics on 24-hour standby, that way it can be as nimble and responsive as possible throughout the heat event should additional resources need to be deployed.