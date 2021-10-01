Interview with Bruce Harrell, Seattle’s Mayoral Candidate

Sponsor by The-Anh Nguyen

When asked what you have learned from the Viet Namese Community? Mr. Harrell shared that we are a resilient community that he’s looking forward to the opportunity to learn a lot more. He shared that we are the Community that does not make excuses, and we learn to adapt. We, Viet Namese, have great strengths when facing adversities. So how has he changed since he enters politics and got elected? He replied that due to life experiences and his experiences over the years, he feels confident with his decision-making as the next Mayor of Seattle. The years have taught him what’s right and wrong when looking at issues such as race and social justice, policing, and businesses.

Since the surge, there has been a considerable increase in crime around businesses and homes—the police force reports that they are losing many people. Mr. Harrell wants to focus on improving the response time. He does not believe in the words defund. And he wants the officers to be proud of their ability to deescalate. We will need to examine where guns and badges should go. We do not need police response to traffic tickets, shop-lifting interrogation. Is there room for Community themselves to help increase public safety? We will examine the recruiting process, change the culture, break the code of silence. Community trust must develop from the Mayor, command staff and goes down to the ranks. Officers will be seen on the playfield talking to parents, in events, and interacting with community members. I will also ask the Community to give the officers a chance.

Presently, the small landlord’s voice doesn’t exist in city hall. They don’t bring lobbyists or have people to advocate for them. I’ve been a small landlord. I understand their situations. Private Landlords are trying to pay their mortgage while do right by their tenants. I will commission a possible joint partnership of the City’s Economic and Neighborhood Department to set the policy to attain the voice of the small landlord and businesses or establish a new department.

Since the surge, the lessening of the government and being out of the way has allowed businesses to build the structure and have more flexibility and quickly adjust to changes. As for code enforcement, we have an excellent response time to graffiti but are very slow on public safety, cleanliness. What we need is to meet businesses where they are, to figure out their needs. We should increase access to capital using community development grants. The city needs to help the market to tourists, to come to town from other parts of the city.

Presently, the SDCI, Seattle Dept of Construction and Inspection, has a construction permit approval timeline of 18 months to 2 years for the project to permit. It is a lot of money for small businesses and developers because they have to carry the cost. I plan to get that timeline to six to twelve months. With developments, we should have proper enforcement for litter, garbage, air, and water.

With Light Rail and Rezoning, many street parking has been taking away from the International District, Little Saigon, and Othello Station has suffered dramatically. What can the city do to improve foot traffic to these areas? Mr. Harrell shared, “We need to measure the loss of foot traffic. The measurement will help us make investments accordingly. Large parking lots at the Northgate Light Rail create opportunities in the North End. We want the smaller ethnic area to enjoy the same benefit.

NW Asian Weekly wrote in that Bruce Harrell invested the most into Asian Ethnic Media. Ethnic Media brings incredible values and is essential to building Community. They share the positive narrative, communicate to one another for success, a consortium of ethnic realizing. One of our challenges is the competition for resources, and it’s finite. We should provide more resources to Ethnic Media as a group. Support cross-market and give them access to as many people, events, and many sources of revenue, so employers and businesses can reach them. I want to put the structure in place to help the Viet Community Media.

Bruce Harrell is running for Mayor; please look for him on your ballot.

Đọc bản tiếng Việt