NW Vietnamese News

GivingTech Labs: Help The Poor- New Office in Seattle at 1012 First Ave , Seattle , WA 98104

April 19
11:48 2018
GivingTech Labs: Help The Poor
 
On  April 11-2018 GivingTech Labs just grand office in Seattle at 1012 First Ave , Seattle , WA 98104:
Here were the speakers: Jeff Raikes and Tricia Raikes, founders of the
Raikes Foundation, followed by Graham Pruss, Executive Director of
WeCount, a nonprofit working to end homelessness using a matching
technology, Jesse Franklin, Executive Director of Rainier Athletes, a
nonprofit mentoring program, and Gene Klein, Executive Director of
Project Harmony, a nonprofit child advocacy center helping the victims
of sexual assault and abuse.
