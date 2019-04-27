NW Vietnamese News

Nhớ về ngày 30 tháng Tư.

Lời Giới Thiệu:

Uyên Nguyên, người phụ nữ hiện sống tại Seattle, khi theo cha mẹ xuống thuyền vượt biển khá muôn màng vào khoảng năm 1987. Lúc đó cô mới bước vào bậc Trung Học ở tuổi 12..

44 năm sau ngày Sài Gòn thất thủ, cũng là năm cô chào đời. Ngày nay Uyên Nguyễn, là một phụ nữ Mỹ gốc Việt thành công tiêu biểu, từng tốt nghiệp MBA tại một đại học danh tiếng Hoa Kỳ hiện là một chủ nhà hàng đầy sáng tạo nổi tiếng với người địa phương cũng như báo giới Hoa Kỳ.

Quan điểm của Uyên Nguyên là “đóng góp vào phục vụ xã hội, xuyên qua các tổ chức công quyền, các chức vụ dân cử… bằng cách ủng hộ, thúc đẩy những bạn đồng trang lứa, những người di dân tị nạn, người thiểu số, những người từng bất chấp sự chết, hoặc được cha mẹ vượt biển tìm tự do. Tìm cái sống giữa biển khơi, tin rằng: “Mặt biển (vượt biển) còn an toàn cho sanh mạng hơn là ở lại quê nhà”, tham gia vào dòng chính để có tiếng nói hoặc những chức vụ trong xã hội. Quan niệm của mộtphụ nữ Việt nguồn gốc thuyền nhân thành công trong thương mại, và sau những đóng góp liên tục vào thành phố và tiểu bang…

Nhân ngày 30-4, Tác giả Uyên Nguyễn, đã có những dòng chia sẻ những cảm nghĩ còn nóng hổi của mình. Qua những đau thương nghĩ về một quê hương của những mất mát tang thương, và một quá khứ nỗ lực thăng tiến, tham gia phục vụ công ích xã hội nơi mình sinh sống và đền đáp những ân tình với vòng tay bao dung đón nhận, và san sẻ những trợ giúp cho xã hội, bằng những công ích và tâm nguyện.

NVTB

“A bomb dropped so close to us that I got very scared and ran off,” my Mom said as she reminisced about her absent-mindedness in the midst of a battle storm. “Only after I ran 30 meters or so that I realized I was holding a pillow, and not you,” she smiled with an embarrassed chuckle.

It was around April 30th, 1975, in Da Nang, Vietnam, one of the cities most affected by the Viet Nam War. I listened to her in delight. There was never a second of my life when I ever felt neglected or unloved by my Mom, so the part about being left behind never fazed me. It was always about my Mom running back into the bombed zone, risking her own life to grab her 2-month old daughter that amazed me. This was the first story that I know about my life—a life of a child caught in the crossroad; a life about the unconditional love between a mother and her children; and a life caught in power transition, living out the consequences of war.

I knew that we would lose my Mom even before she passed away. I wasn’t prophetic. I just have always been, as my older brother would put it, “highly observant, at times annoyingly so.” It was ten and a half years after I was born. We were floating in the middle of nowhere off the coast of Vietnam, in a dilapidated boat that was too small to fit 31 people, too unreliable to make it safely across sea, much less to the ambitious goal of America.

My Mom cradled my frail, dehydrated 1.5 year-old sister in her arms, with the tropical sun beating down her worn face. She stared helplessly at my youngest sister, whose body was so lacerated from the deadly combination of newborn skin, heat, salt water and dehydration. My Mom had lost three children by this point, and I watched her gently stroking my sister, as if hoping her warmth and gentle touch could keep my sister alive several minutes longer. As my sister took her last breath, my Mom’s face transitioned from a desperate mother that was hanging on to her last hope, to a woman that can no longer see the meaning and purpose to life. My Mom speaks with her eyes, and as she lifted her face from my now-deceased sister and slowly glanced at me, I saw the two saddest pair of eyes I’ve ever witnessed even to this day, and knew that I would lose her too.

I cried hysterically, almost to the point of convulsion. Superficially, it looked as if this was all driven by my sister’s death, but I knew I was crying for the loss of both.

My Mom was always a fighter – quiet, yet resilient – but her face no longer exhibit any fight left in her. Her children meant everything, and to lose four, while staring at a future of possibly losing both of my brothers and me, was too much for her to handle.

My older brother and I found my Mom dead two days later in her sleep. She was the same age as I am today. My younger brother also passed away that same night. And I am glad she did not have to witness that.

April 30th was never about winning or losing a war for me. It has been about unwarranted loss of lives, hopes, and dreams. Sometimes I’m expected to embrace or condemn the Vietnamese or Americans that partook on either sides.

I don’t. Instead, I live firmly in a world where I never wish war on anyone, and I do whatever I can to prevent such atrocities for others.

Sometimes when we witness deaths, we achieve clarity of life. I would say that’s true for me, repeated many times over. We all should instead mobilize to help everyone on this earth achieve the one goal of life – to have a meaningful, peaceful existence. Everything else means very little, including money, power and fame ./.

Uyên Nguyen